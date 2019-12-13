3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Hans Kluge on migrants: This situation will require a political solution, which is beyond my mandate
The situation on the Belarusian-Polish border was discussed in the Council of the Republic. The Speaker of the Upper House of Parliament met with the head of the WHO European Bureau, Hans Kluge. They raised the issue of providing medical assistance to refugees, providing them with personal hygiene items and warm clothing. By the way, Hans Kluge recently visited the refugee camp and highly appreciated the support that Belarus had organized during the meeting. This issue remains under control today.
Hans Kluge thanked the Belarusian side for the unhindered access to the refugee camp. He has noted that WHO will transfer humanitarian cargo in the coming days.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All