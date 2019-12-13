Characteristics of public mood in Belarus

Undoubtedly, the delegates will focus on two main groups of issues: socio-economic and socio-political development. In order to take into account opinions and moods of citizens.

A large-scale survey was carried out by the analytical center with the assistance of the fund "Ukrainian Politics" and in cooperation with the accredited in Belarus sociological centers. Almost ten thousand respondents were questioned in all regions of the country. The two-stage field research was preceded by a pilot telephone poll. Today the experts have voiced the first results:

Thus, the Belarusians trust the President: 66.5 per cent of the residents of the country answered that they trust the Head of State in the first place. In the phone poll this index is even higher: 74.2%.

Among other institutions of power the level of trust in the army is the highest: more than 69%; in the church it is about 67%. The government is trusted by 57% of the Belarusians and about 52% trust law enforcement authorities. Sociologists also noted that, according to their observations, all figures tend to decrease after major political campaigns.

However, the survey showed that the majority of the Belarusians do not really trust the Belarusian opposition: there are more than 63% of such people.

And a couple of more curious figures: 72 point 4 percent of Belarusians do not support protest actions in the country. It is also noted that many cannot name or are confused about the leaders.

Belarusians were also asked about their assessment of the current economic situation. More than fifty percent of respondents noted a fall in their own financial situation, and almost thirty percent said that it had not changed.

At the same time the experts note: this is a worldwide tendency. It is associated primarily with the pandemic. Belarus is not an exception. For example, the economy of the euro area has recently collapsed by seven and a half percent. The IMF director called last year the worst since the Great Depression.