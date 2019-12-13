Hit-maker of "Syabry" and "Verasy" bands V. Ivanov to get memorial plaque in village Glusk, Mogilev Region

The People's Artiste of Belarus, composer, teacher, professor, author of the legendary song from the movie "Tikhiye troechniki" died in October last year, he was 72! Valery Ivanov is the author of instrumental and vocal works, melodies, films and radio performances. Many national pop performers have become famous, as he created real hits! By the way, the composer was also a part of Belteleradiocompany. He headed the music broadcasting of the First National Channel of the Belarusian Radio. Valery Ivanov was born in village Glusk, Mogilev Region. A memorial sign will be unveiled on the building of the Children's Art School named after him today.