The bread crop of Belarus already weighs more than 2 million tons. About 30 % of the area has been harvested, which is twice as much as on the same date last year. Such rates are set by the weather for agrarians: it is important to harvest without losses and within the optimal time frame. By the way, the average grain yield is 33 centners per hectare. Wheat and barley have the best indicators. They give up to 40 centners per hectare.