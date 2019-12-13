Responding to criticism and questions about why Belarus is the only country in the world that supports the Russian people today, the President replied that all these words are ridiculous and have no basis whatsoever, because we are a brotherly people with centuries-old history, with a common past and probably each of us would never betray our close relatives just the same in life. No matter how difficult it would be, no matter how intimidated we would be (and we increased the grouping of troops on the borders), we would never betray and would never stop supporting the Russian people. This must be our front, and we must stand our ground here. If we succeed, the whole world will see that no matter what hybrid warfare, no matter what color revolutions occur, no matter how well the Sharp's instructions are rewritten, they will not succeed in rocking the Slavic world.

Igor Khlobukin, deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus