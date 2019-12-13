3.42 RUB
Khlobukin: The goal of unfriendly countries is to destroy the Slavic world
In the conditions of hybrid war, the goal of unfriendly countries to split and destroy the Slavic world. This opinion was shared by Deputy of the House of Representatives Igor Khlobukin.
Today, many do not understand that there is no unity in Europe itself. The entire elite on the political field of a number of countries are players who sing to the tune of America and cannot take their own stand. There is simply no one there to say: "Stop stoking a fire on our continent!"
Responding to criticism and questions about why Belarus is the only country in the world that supports the Russian people today, the President replied that all these words are ridiculous and have no basis whatsoever, because we are a brotherly people with centuries-old history, with a common past and probably each of us would never betray our close relatives just the same in life. No matter how difficult it would be, no matter how intimidated we would be (and we increased the grouping of troops on the borders), we would never betray and would never stop supporting the Russian people. This must be our front, and we must stand our ground here. If we succeed, the whole world will see that no matter what hybrid warfare, no matter what color revolutions occur, no matter how well the Sharp's instructions are rewritten, they will not succeed in rocking the Slavic world.
