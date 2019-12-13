Khmaruk: Germany responded to request for assistance in the genocide case

Germany has responded to a request for legal assistance in the investigation of a criminal case of genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War, Deputy Prosecutor General Sergei Khmaruk told reporters, BelTA informs.

"As part of the investigation into the criminal case of genocide of the Belarusian people, 93 separate inquiries have been sent to different countries. At present the information has been received and Germany has responded to our international request," said Sergei Khmaruk.