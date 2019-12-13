3.39 RUB
Hockey team "Yunost-Minsk" excluded from Champions League
Unfortunately, the main sports and Olympic slogan - "sport outside politics" - was trampled long ago by representatives of the so-called Western "democracies". They are the ones who turn sports into a dirty instrument of political pressure. This time, hockey "Yunost-Minsk" got a scolding. The team was excluded from the Champions League in the coming competitive year. The verdict was pronounced by the tournament founders at an extraordinary meeting. In their opinion, holding matches in the territory of our country does not guarantee the safety of athletes. It is clear, as in the case of the rejected stage of the Biathlon World Cup, that none of the hockey functionaries even bothered to analyze the situation in our country. Yunost won the President's Cup this year and, therefore, won the right to participate in the draw, according to the sporting principle. But, apparently, that the concept of "fair play" is interpreted ambiguously by the leadership of this tournament.
