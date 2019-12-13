Holy Banner solemnly presented to Belarusian rescuers

Today Belarusian rescuers received the Holy Banner. The Metropolitan of Minsk and Zaslavl, High Priest of all Belarus presented the banner to the Minister of Emergency Situations in the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The official symbol of the military unit is the Battle Banner, which represents the valor and glory of its servicemen. The Holy Banner has also been the military banner for centuries, but this was also a church banner. And now, when the historical cooperation between rescuers and the Belarusian Orthodox Church has been restored, with the blessing of Lord Filaret, the tradition of presenting the banner to the military units has been revived.



Last year, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Belarusian Orthodox Church signed an agreement on cooperation. During this time a number of joint activities have been carried out, including laying a capsule with the soil from the graves of emergency employees who died in the performance of official duty.



