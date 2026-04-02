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Against the backdrop of the militarization of the West, the increasing importance of cooperation between armed forces is inevitable. Viktor Khrenin stated this on April 2 at a meeting of the CIS Defense Ministers Council in Moscow.

NATO continues to make targeted preparations for war, declaring its actual readiness to unleash armed conflict in the coming years. The position of its Western neighbors eloquently supports their reliance solely on military force. The situation in the Middle East has become no less alarming.

On April 2, a Belarusian delegation took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument on Poklonnaya Hill in Moscow.