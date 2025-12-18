Khrenin Outlines Tasks Facing Belarusian Armed Forces

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4f0d375e-0a8a-467c-98c3-fdb84d7e58da/conversions/929a8819-69a1-486b-ab3b-eda0046549a0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4f0d375e-0a8a-467c-98c3-fdb84d7e58da/conversions/929a8819-69a1-486b-ab3b-eda0046549a0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4f0d375e-0a8a-467c-98c3-fdb84d7e58da/conversions/929a8819-69a1-486b-ab3b-eda0046549a0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4f0d375e-0a8a-467c-98c3-fdb84d7e58da/conversions/929a8819-69a1-486b-ab3b-eda0046549a0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Viktor Khrenin, delegate to the Belarusian People's Congress and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, spoke about the main tasks facing the Belarusian Armed Forces today in the new political and international context.

"Our task always remains unchanged. It is to be ready to dispatch a mission, prevent escalation, ensure and guarantee the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of our country," Viktor Khrenin clarified.