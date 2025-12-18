3.68 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.45 BYN
Khrenin Outlines Tasks Facing Belarusian Armed Forces
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Viktor Khrenin, delegate to the Belarusian People's Congress and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, spoke about the main tasks facing the Belarusian Armed Forces today in the new political and international context.
"Our task always remains unchanged. It is to be ready to dispatch a mission, prevent escalation, ensure and guarantee the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of our country," Viktor Khrenin clarified.
Among the priorities, he mentioned the development of electronic warfare, unmanned aerial vehicles, battery warfare systems, countermeasures against unmanned aerial vehicles, development of control systems, and introduction of new forms and methods of training troops.