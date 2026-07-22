A stable situation is developing around Belarus, with no signs of aggression. Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin stated this following his report to the head of state, BelTA informs.

According to the Defense Minister, a significant portion of the report concerned the military and political situation around Belarus. Khrenin characterized it as stable, noting that tensions are predominantly in the information space.

"Monitoring the activities of NATO member states' armed forces, we do not see much activity. A minimal number of exercises are taking place in neighboring countries – just one – and a minimal number of flights. Therefore, we believe it [the situation around Belarus – editor's note] is stable, and we do not see any threat, tension, or preparations for a surprise attack," Khrenin stated.

Regarding Belarus's southern borders, the head of the defense department stated that there are no signs of preparation for aggressive actions on the part of Ukrainian forces. "As of today, we do not see any preparations for any aggressive actions coming from the Ukrainian forces covering their border. Despite all the talk in the media, they don't need tension on our border," Viktor Khrenin believes.