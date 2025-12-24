The military-political situation in the western direction is tense and complex, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin shared his opinion on the First Information Channel

"The situation in the western direction can be characterized as tense, prone to radicalization, and difficult. We see this in the actions, primarily from the leadership of our neighboring countries, who refuse to understand that military tensions need to be reduced. They are quite tense, especially in the information space. But the actions of the neighboring countries' leaders also indicate (and they don't hide it) that they are preparing for war. They are threatened by Russia, and of course, by Belarus. We have a Union State, and they will fight us," said Viktor Khrenin.

As an example, he cited statements by the Polish leadership about its desire to create the most powerful army. "The German leadership has recently 'distinguished itself.' They also say they want to create a powerful army. You know, this is reminiscent of the situation on the eve of World War II. The Poles also competed with the Germans. Historians have already weighed in on these issues, and here again the question is who is vying for regional leadership. The French are 'distinguished'. The Baltic states, with their aggressive leadership, are not far behind; they are taking action within the allocated funding – over 5% of GDP, which already suggests that this is a pre-war budget. Therefore, we believe these are not empty words, not some kind of bluff from these politicians," the minister noted.

The head of the Belarusian military also noted the preparation of infrastructure in neighboring countries, the number of various exercises and training sessions, the modernization of seaports for the delivery of weapons, airfields for aircraft, the development of artillery, and the creation of new divisions. Also, as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, the forward presence of NATO troops stationed in countries neighboring Belarus has been strengthened.

"They are purchasing weapons in large quantities, spending enormous amounts of money. The Poles are planning to purchase up to 1,000 tanks and up to 32 F-35 aircraft. This is a modern, very capable aircraft, capable of carrying nuclear weapons and carrying out strikes," noted Viktor Khrenin.

A logical question arises: what is the purpose of all this? "Preparations for military action, that is, for war, are underway," Viktor Khrenin asserted. "Various timeframes are being mentioned. We've heard them in the media, too. The defense minister of a country that unleashed two world wars cited some analysts as saying that we've practically lived through our last peaceful summer. How can we look at this calmly? And let's not forget that the conflict continues south of our borders. How and how it will end is difficult to say. After all, the leadership there, too, is aggressive and unpredictable. They're openly saying that we're 'co-aggressors,' and they have varying opinions about whether or not they should strike us," the minister added.

The deployment of the Oreshnik system is our response to the West's aggressive actions.

What does Belarus have to counter these risks and threats? "We are preparing, building, and developing our Armed Forces on a planned basis. We are not seeking to engage in an arms race. This can be viewed in various ways. If we were drawn into an arms race, we would destroy social programs. The public might be outraged that we are building a welfare state and now we're spending money on weapons. Therefore, based on the principle of reasonable sufficiency, we are conducting our planning with the financial resources that are allocated. We have sufficient weapons, although many skeptics say they are Soviet-era and outdated. Nothing of the sort. They fight well. And if we add a little modernization, good communications, defense, electronic warfare, and drones, then this becomes a very good, comprehensive military core, which is necessary for defense. We do not intend to be aggressive; we do not view anyone as an enemy, but we are saying that we will defend our country if someone wants to resolve issues through military force," the minister emphasized. He also noted the good level of interaction within the framework of military-technical cooperation with the Russian Federation.

According to the head of the military department, the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory has become a factor of strategic deterrence. "We have them, everything is fine. The President also periodically emphasizes this. Most recently, they were updated. The final objective of our heads of state, the Oreshnik system, has been completed—it has been deployed on our territory," the minister recalled. "This is our response to their aggression, their aggressive actions, to their statement that they are going to war with us. We say: no need, we don't want to fight."

Let's negotiate. And you know, I think reasonable politicians will come forward. Like our head of state, the President of Russia, the leader of China. Those people who understand perfectly well that there's no need to rattle weapons. It won't lead to anything good. There are a ton of issues in the economy, the social sphere, healthcare, and education. That's what needs to be addressed. The military should conduct competitions on tactical fields and never use these weapons. Today, there are more serious threats in the world, such as terrorist attacks and drug trafficking. This is where we need to put up barriers for military personnel, not pit not just armies, but entire nations against each other."

The Oreshnik can be used in both nuclear and conventional missile warheads.

He also pointed out that the Oreshnik can be used in both nuclear and conventional missile warheads. The missile's range is up to 5,000 km. Noting the deterrent effect of the Oreshnik, Viktor Khrenin recalled that Belarus has no intention of going to war, which is what Western politicians use to scare their populations.

"They continue to portray us as the enemy. That we, as the Americans like to say, are the bad guys, that we're about to attack. That will never happen. But they benefit from intimidating their populations, manipulating them, so they can spend enormous amounts of money. Just look at the resources being spent on military needs, the production facilities being developed. There was a statement, I don't know how true it is, that Poland plans to allocate over 10 billion euros next year to strengthen the border with the Republic of Belarus, practically building fortified areas. "Go ahead and build it if you have money to burn," Viktor Khrenin noted.

Peacefulness is not weakness: Belarus is open to peace and ready for a trusting dialogue.