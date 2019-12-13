Khrenin: Belarus retains its readiness for dialogue in military sphere

Belarus retains its readiness for dialogue in the military sphere. This was stated by Defense Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin in an exclusive interview with sb.by.



"Belarus has been working on the reputation of a peace-loving and treaty-compliant state since the first days of its independence. We have always pursued a multi-vector and transparent foreign policy and adhered to the fundamental principles of international law," said the Minister of Defense.



According to Viktor Khrenin, the need to sit down at the negotiating table in conditions of escalating military-political situation in Europe is obvious.



"Negotiations will start in any case, this is a natural outcome of any conflict. However, every day of delay costs human lives, not to mention the destruction of infrastructure and the growth of hatred between the entire nations," he said.



The minister noted that negative trends in bilateral and multilateral relations with individual states have been increasing over the years, culminating recently. Despite the fact that it's become the norm for Western and Ukrainian politicians to use extremely inappropriate language with regard to the highest political and military leadership of Belarus, as well as our country as a whole, Belarus remains ready for a dialogue in the military sphere even today, he said.



Signals of readiness to negotiate



"We also receive signals from our Western colleagues about the readiness to negotiate, to return to a constructive dialogue on security issues in the region," said Viktor Khrenin. - Unfortunately, the opinion of the military in the West is practically ignored. Decisions, crucial for entire nations are taken by political forces, which seek to redistribute the world in the hands of others, and by corporations that stand to gain directly from the latest round of the arms race. "



The Belarusian people, unlike many others, remember well what it was like to live through a war and rebuild the country from the ruins after it had ended, said the minister.



