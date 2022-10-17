Khrenin: Regional grouping of troops begins carrying out tasks to protect Union State

Men in uniform will not allow unleashing an armed conflict in the territory of Belarus, said Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin during the briefing at Minsk Tractor Plant on the current military and political situation in the country and abroad, BelTA informs.



"The regional grouping of troops and forces of Belarus and Russia has begun deploying and carrying out tasks of armed defense of the Union State. The regional grouping of troops and forces is a complex body of many components. It includes various levels of command and control bodies, troops and forces, as well as various support systems, both Belarusian and Russian. We have tested in practice both the simultaneous deployment of all systems in case of a clear threat and their gradual deployment according to the conditions of the situation. Today, based on the evolving situation, we are acting in stages, implementing individual measures aimed at proactive readiness of the regional grouping to respond to emerging challenges and threats. We are confident that this will ensure security along the entire perimeter of the borders of the Union State in the Eastern European region of collective security," said Viktor Khrenin.



