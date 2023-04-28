Khrenin: US desire to maintain dominance contradicts interests of independent states

The U.S. desire to maintain dominance contradicts the interests of independent states. This opinion was shared by the defense minister of Belarus at a meeting of defense ministers of SCO member states. Viktor Khrenin believes that the military conflict in Ukraine has become a hot phase of global civilization confrontation between East and West. It acted as a trigger for the transformation of the system of international relations and security architecture established after World War II. It brings back the most dangerous scenarios of a clash of nuclear powers, fraught with catastrophic consequences.