Khrenin: Only joint efforts can prevent emergence of new threats in CIS and on its borders
"Only joint efforts can prevent the emergence of new threats in the CIS and on its borders!" This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus at the meeting of the Council of Defense ministers of the CIS in Tula. The agenda of the meeting included military-technical cooperation in the format of the united air defense system, granting the "Research Institute of the Armed Forces of Belarus" the status of the basic research organization of the CIS member-states, as well as organizing preparations for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Sergei Shoigu, Minister of Defense of Russia:
Today we will give a start to joint preparations for the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory of our peoples in the Great Patriotic War, the lessons of which are still relevant. And the main lesson is the need to have well-equipped and trained armed forces ready to respond adequately to challenges and threats.
Much attention was also paid to the issues of multilateral cooperation in the field of development of the joint humanitarian demining engineering unit, military education and personnel training. The meeting resulted in the approval by the heads of the Commonwealth's military departments of the "Work Plan of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS Member States for the Next Year".
