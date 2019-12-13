3.42 RUB
Khrenin: Armed Forces should be ready to defend constitutional order of Belarus at any moment
The events taking place around our country today show that the Armed Forces must be ready to protect the constitutional order and the territorial integrity of their state at any moment.
This was stated today by Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin. These days the operational gathering of the command staff of the Armed Forces continues. During the first stage it was practically demonstrated how to prepare and conduct combat operations by various subunits. The aim of the second stage was to coordinate and focus the training of the Armed Forces in the 2022-23 academic year.
