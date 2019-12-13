Soviet soldiers saved not only the Soviet Union but entire world from fascism

What is the mission of a journalist today? And what do you need to tell young people so that information gets right to the heart? We talked about this with Honored Journalist of Azerbaijan Faig Khusiyev at the XI International Festival "Eternal Flame" in Volgograd, which brought together the participants from 310 points of Russia and a dozen other countries, those who understand how important it is to remember and convey the historical truth about the Great Patriotic War.

During the Great Patriotic War, 600 thousand people left Azerbaijan for the front, half of whom did not return, said Faig Husiyev. "This memory is very dear to us. Personally, both of my grandfathers on my father's and mother's side fought there. And their uncles didn't return from the fronts. It affected all the families that lived in Azerbaijan," he says. - Our mission is to remember very carefully and reverently those people who gave their lives to save not only the Soviet Union but also the world from fascism."