Cyberdevelopments in medicine. Bionic prostheses to be created in Belarus

Cyberdevelopments have stepped into medicine! Small Belarusians, who are deprived of one or two upper limbs, may feel like superheroes. Young scientists from Russia have designed unusual prostheses for children. Moreover, the design is created by patients themselves.



The process of prosthetics and the complex preparatory stage are fully within the competence of Belarusian professionals. The Russian team of engineers and inventors is led by our compatriot.



Already five children can boast of unusual functional mechanisms. A 10-year-old girl from Baranovichi became the first patient of the Minsk prosthetic and orthopedic center, who has a complex bionic prosthesis at that age.



Three more children are waiting for their unique gadgets: functional substitutes for limbs are provided at the expense of the state budget.