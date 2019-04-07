3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Cyberdevelopments in medicine. Bionic prostheses to be created in Belarus
Cyberdevelopments have stepped into medicine! Small Belarusians, who are deprived of one or two upper limbs, may feel like superheroes. Young scientists from Russia have designed unusual prostheses for children. Moreover, the design is created by patients themselves.
The process of prosthetics and the complex preparatory stage are fully within the competence of Belarusian professionals. The Russian team of engineers and inventors is led by our compatriot.
Already five children can boast of unusual functional mechanisms. A 10-year-old girl from Baranovichi became the first patient of the Minsk prosthetic and orthopedic center, who has a complex bionic prosthesis at that age.
Three more children are waiting for their unique gadgets: functional substitutes for limbs are provided at the expense of the state budget.
President
All
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Why Europeans are ready to leave their homeland with population of Latvia rapidly declining
Messenger of end on grave of the European garden - why Europe is so afraid of Trump
President of Abkhazia calls events in Sukhum on November 15 an attempted coup d'etat
Iran demands $1 trillion in compensation from the US for sanctions imposed
Regions
All
Incidents
All