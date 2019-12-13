PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Vladimir Kornilov on situation in Belarus: Kiev and Belarusian Maidans produced by same technology

The appearance of the famous war philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy near Svetlana Tikhonovskaya is very alarming. This suggests that the Kiev and the Belarusian Maidans were using the same technology. The corresponding opinion on the situation in Belarus was expressed by the Ukrainian and Russian political analyst and journalist Vladimir Kornilov.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All