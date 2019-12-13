3.42 RUB
A kilogram of personal belongings - what Marina Vasilevskaya took with her into space
Marina Vasilevskaya took one kilogram of personal belongings with her on the flight. There was a flag, a child's photo. But what else did the cosmonaut take with her?
Marina Vasilevskaya, cosmonaut, Hero of Belarus:
“Of course, I took photos of my family and friends, some of my notes, I took the Gospel, because, of course, I am a believer and I know that only with God's help everything will be fine, and especially we were a little closer to God there, as the President said.
"I took our stork in national dress. I took a lot of videos and photos together with this stork as a personification of friendship, love, joy. I took a copy of the passport that I also photographed against the Earth as I promised. I put the ISS stamp with our date of arrival. So, in principle, I fulfilled what I promised," shared Marina Vasilevskaya.
About space from the first person, see in the movie of the TV News Agency "A difficult road to space".
