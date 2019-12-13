PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
China grateful to Belarus for help in fighting coronavirus

No cases of coronavirus have been found among Chinese citizens, who arrived in Belarus, said Ambassador of China to Belarus Cui Qiming. Today a briefing on the situation in China was held in Minsk. The humanitarian aid that arrived in Beijing has already been delivered to Wuhan and distributed to the medical staff. Tomorrow the second Belarusian board with humanitarian aid will go to Beijing. The film crew of the TV News Agency will accompany the cargo.

