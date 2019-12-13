3.41 RUB
Belarus will be a guide to give Ukraine peace
Half a million people in the ground. This is not a meat grinder for you! – said Ilya Kiva, a people's deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the 9th convocation, leader of the anti-fascist movement "Patriots for Life".
Ilya Kiva:
“Belarus has a special role in this meat grinder - a role that I, as a Ukrainian, once again I say, not a Malorussian, not a Galician, but a Ukrainian, and I speak on behalf of the Ukrainian people, I know and this is my mission to convey to them there that Belarus will be a guide that will give us peace.”
