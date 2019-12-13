PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Union State climate policy discussed in St. Petersburg

A seminar on the construction of the Union State is held in St. Petersburg these days. The current agenda of the meeting is the regulation measures to adapt to climate change. The climate policy has become a powerful weapon in both economic and geopolitical confrontation. This opinion was shared by Nikolay Vasilkov deputy of the lower House of Parliament. Today we must first of all develop an action plan and joint approaches to those sectors of economy that are most dependent on the changes in nature. They include public health, agriculture, transport infrastructure, fuel and energy industry.

Recently, the problems of climate change have caused concern at both international and national levels. These problems are also relevant for the Union State. Russia and Belarus have taken a constructive position with regard to the implementation of international agreements on climate change adaptation measures. At the same time, we see that today climate policy has become a powerful weapon in both economic and geopolitical confrontation. This has a direct effect on the national security interests of the Union State.
Nikolay Vasilkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus


The outcome of the seminar will be the approval of the draft recommendations. It is a kind of action plan within the Union State for adapting to the current environmental situation on the planet.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All