Union State climate policy discussed in St. Petersburg

Recently, the problems of climate change have caused concern at both international and national levels. These problems are also relevant for the Union State. Russia and Belarus have taken a constructive position with regard to the implementation of international agreements on climate change adaptation measures. At the same time, we see that today climate policy has become a powerful weapon in both economic and geopolitical confrontation. This has a direct effect on the national security interests of the Union State.

Nikolay Vasilkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus