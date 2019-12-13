Klimov: Ukraine falling to abyss by obeying West’s demands

If Belarus and Russia were falling down, falling apart, the West would not pay any attention to us. This is what was happening in the 90s. However, when they see that we have not just got on our feet, but that we have taken the leading position on many issues, they no longer ignore us. That's when the West was horrified and panicked.



Why are we under such foreign policy and economic pressure? Andrey Klimov, Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federation Council of Russia, shared this opinion with our channel.



Andrey Klimov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia:



“Belarus and Russia have chosen their own path, an integration path. Ukraine has decided to go its own way - to run after the West. As a result, what do we have? The country is in ruins; the population is running away; diplomats are running away; those who started the mess are running away. These are two very good examples. Our two states, despite all the efforts of the world's strongest powers, the Western world, I stress, despite this, are moving forward.



And poor Ukraine, which we should feel sorry for, was led by this wagon, which is rolling into the abyss. It is hard to help a drowning man if he is trying to swim away from you. But our Christian duty and Slavic solidarity make us do it. This is why we continue to work in this format.”



