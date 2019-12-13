3.42 RUB
Clinical trials of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 in Belarus to begin in month
The clinical trials of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus in Belarus will begin in about a month. The Ministry of Health informs about this. The effectiveness of the Gam-Covid-Vac vaccine will be assessed in accordance with the Protocol, as well as the protection of the rights and safety of test participants.
100 Belarusians will take part in the study of the vaccine against coronavirus. This test will be part of a large-scale study of the vaccine conducted in Russia. Volunteers can take part in this in 7 Minsk and one Vitebsk research centers. One needs to submit an application on health organizations website.
За мирное небо над головой и "За Беларусь" выступают военные
115 зенитно-ракетный полк опубликовал небольшой клип. Съемка велась с квадрокоптера. На видео зенитно-ракетные комплексы С-300 и, безусловно, белорусский флаг по соседству с символом ВВС и ПВО нашей страны.
Servicemen stand for peaceful sky over Belarus
The 115th anti-aircraft missile regiment has published a short clip. The survey was carried out from a quadcopter. The video shows S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems and the Belarusian flag next to the symbol of the Air Force and Air Defense of our country.
