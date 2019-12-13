Clinical trials of Russian vaccine against COVID-19 in Belarus to begin in month

The clinical trials of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus in Belarus will begin in about a month. The Ministry of Health informs about this. The effectiveness of the Gam-Covid-Vac vaccine will be assessed in accordance with the Protocol, as well as the protection of the rights and safety of test participants.



100 Belarusians will take part in the study of the vaccine against coronavirus. This test will be part of a large-scale study of the vaccine conducted in Russia. Volunteers can take part in this in 7 Minsk and one Vitebsk research centers. One needs to submit an application on health organizations website.



За мирное небо над головой и "За Беларусь" выступают военные



115 зенитно-ракетный полк опубликовал небольшой клип. Съемка велась с квадрокоптера. На видео зенитно-ракетные комплексы С-300 и, безусловно, белорусский флаг по соседству с символом ВВС и ПВО нашей страны.



