Common Eurasian space from Lisbon to Vladivostok - a terrible dream for the USA

This opinion was expressed Andrei Klintsevich, the head of the Center for the study of military and political conflicts. He dwelled on the attempts of Poland with the help of the United States to become a central player in the European Union, its deteriorating relations with Ukraine and the upcoming election campaign in Parliament. As a state, it is increasingly quarreling not only with its neighbors but also with its EU allies.

