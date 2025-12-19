Klishevich: Belarus cultivating buyers of our equipment and products in African countries

An international policy of fairness will bear positive fruit in the development of our economy. This opinion was shared by Sergei Klishevich, a delegate to the 7th All-Belarusian People's Assembly and member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus.

The parliamentarian noted that the most promising markets for Belarusian exports were also discussed at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly. "The President spoke in detail about our aspirations and the challenges we face. First and foremost, the path to active development in trade with African countries has only just begun to open. This is a unique development – we are helping these countries ensure food security, and our technologies are helping expand their manufacturing and extractive sectors. This, naturally, increases their solvency. When solvency increases, our export opportunities to these countries increase," the deputy explained.

Sergey Klishevich:

"Essentially, we are cultivating buyers of Belarusian equipment and our products in African countries. This unique technology: we positively influence the development of these countries, and these countries help us by purchasing our products. This is the essence of our international policy – mutual respect and mutual benefit."