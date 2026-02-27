Klishevich on attack on Iran: They want to force a proud, heroic nation to submit to US interests

"Unfortunately, we have been witnessing for several years now an international legal chaos, when some Western countries allow themselves to bomb, eliminate, say, leaders, or kidnap the leaders of other countries. The entire world cannot hold them accountable for this."

"We await a response from the United Nations and other international organizations, which should at a minimum express their opinion and, at a maximum, put an end to this lawlessness that is taking lives. We see that even the negotiations and peace initiatives that the United States supposedly initiated regarding Iran have now been completely dashed. Today, a second wave of confrontation is beginning. They are striking not only military installations but also civilian targets, with the goal of intimidating the population, installing their own people there, overthrowing the government, and forcing this state, this proud, heroic people, to submit to the interests of the United States, as happened recently with Venezuela and other countries," the parliamentarian noted.