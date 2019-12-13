EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
More than 5,000 young Belarusians take oath of allegiance to Motherland

The military oath is a promise to defend one's country, one's loved ones, and the values which we have preserved and passed on from generation to generation. The oath of allegiance to the fatherland has been administered by over five thousand young Belarusians enlisted in the army and the reservists, as well as the border guard forces.

