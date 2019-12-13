Book "Sisters of Khatyn" presented in Grodno

Several hours remain before the official opening of the XIII Republican Festival of National Cultures in Grodno. Many exhibitions are already open there, and the farmsteads are preparing to receive guests. In addition, today the representatives of the diasporas together with the Belarusians honored the memory of those killed in the Great Patriotic War by laying flowers at the common grave of Soviet soldiers and partisans in the Zhiliber Park.50 soldiers and officers who gave their lives for freedom and independence are buried on the obelisk.



The round table "Belarus - Our Common Home: Unity of Nations and Generations" is taking place in Grodno right now. The book "Sisters of Khatyn" was presented there.



