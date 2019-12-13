New book about legend of Belarusian music Michał Ogiński published

A book novelty about the legend of Belarusian history and the author of one of the most recognizable polonezians "Farewell to the Motherland" was published by the Belarusian Encyclopedia for schoolchildren and those who are interested in the biography of Ogiński. On the eve of the 255th anniversary of the composer and politician, the authors recorded the true story of his life on 43 pages. The book is illustrated by shots of museum exhibits, archival documents and modern places in which the memory of Michał Ogiński is immortalized.



The book makes part of the series "History for Schoolchildren". The series has been published by the Belarusian Encyclopedia Publishing House since 2012. New items appear every month.



