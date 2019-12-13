More than 130 events to be held in Minsk on City Day

The Belarusian capital is getting ready for the City Day. More than 130 events are planned. The main holiday sites are traditionally located in the center of Minsk.





The Sports Palace will delight the guests with musical and gastronomic non-stop. It will start at noon. A row of stalls with refreshments and handmade souvenirs will make a noise until late at night.





At the same time, guests will gather at the festival of national cultures in Upper Town. There will be traditional food and crafts, rituals and dances crowned by a concert of the National Academic Concert Orchestra of Belarus conducted by Mikhail Finberg.





The final chord of the holiday will sound at 22:00. Fireworks will be performed in the public garden "Starostinskaya Sloboda" near the hotel Belarus. Minsk is already colorful and atmospheric.