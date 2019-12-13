Veterans of Great Patriotic War and victims of war to receive material assistance for Victory Day

The financial assistance will be given to the pensioners permanently residing in the country and receiving pensions from Belarus or other countries in accordance with international treaties. This is provided by the government decree.

Thus, for the disabled and war veterans, as well as those who demined facilities and territories after liberation from German occupation in 1943-1945, the amount of aid will be Br1.800.

Payments of one thousand rubles will be provided to holders of orders or medals of the USSR for their service on the home front during the war, to citizens who worked at air defense facilities, built defensive installations, airfields and other military facilities, to those, who worked at enterprises and institutions of Leningrad during its blockade and who were awarded relevant medals and insignia.

Assistance in the amount of 750 rubles will be received by members of the families of soldiers, partisans and underground fighters who were killed or were missing during the war, and former prisoners of concentration camps, prisons and ghettos, as well as persons disabled since childhood due to wounds, contusions or injuries connected with military operations or their aftermath. The assistance will be paid from April 25 to May 6.