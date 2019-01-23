PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Exclusive watches to be created for II European Games

A new collection of watches with the symbols of the II European Games will be released at the Minsk Watch Factory at the start of the competitions. Three designs were presented to journalists today. The multi-colored version is intended for volunteers. More expensive watches with a steel case, mineral glass and leather strap will be given to the winner of the Games, as well as representatives of official delegations.

Watches with the symbols of the II European Games will be on sale. Souvenirs will be available in the specialized shops of the watch factory, as well as at sports facilities and fan zones.

