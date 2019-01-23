3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Exclusive watches to be created for II European Games
A new collection of watches with the symbols of the II European Games will be released at the Minsk Watch Factory at the start of the competitions. Three designs were presented to journalists today. The multi-colored version is intended for volunteers. More expensive watches with a steel case, mineral glass and leather strap will be given to the winner of the Games, as well as representatives of official delegations.
Watches with the symbols of the II European Games will be on sale. Souvenirs will be available in the specialized shops of the watch factory, as well as at sports facilities and fan zones.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All