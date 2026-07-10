Peaceful nuclear energy, energy system stability, personnel training, and regional development. The Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) and its impact on the comfort of life in the Ostrovets District are at the center of the speaker of the upper house of parliament's attention. 63 billion kWh of our own electricity. Sovereign! That's how much our Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) has generated in five years of operation. In numbers: this has allowed us to replace approximately 17 billion cubic meters of natural gas. The launch and stable operation of the plant were a historic step that transformed Belarus's energy balance and economy. We have completely eliminated electricity imports. We now meet 40% of our domestic needs ourselves. Furthermore, the BNPP has become a key factor in the development of the Ostrovets District.

On July 10, senators, led by Natalia Kochanova, speaker of the upper house, visited the industrial site and Ostrovets itself. The focus is on the region's economy, social development, and livability.

The first megawatt supplied to the power grid signaled the start of a new era of energy independence. Over the past five years, the power unit has proven its reliability and efficiency. The Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) consistently generates clean, safe electricity. Incidentally, it has already set two records, including entries in the Belarusian Book of Records. And the plant's management is confident that more is to come.

Sergey Bobovich, General Director of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP):

"We have a third unit in the pipeline. Negotiations are ongoing with the Russian side; this unit will be identical to the first and second."

BNPP - a driver for the region and the broader economy

Today, the nuclear power plant is a true driver for the region and the broader economy. The Belarusian state is looking to the future and is placing its bets on peaceful nuclear energy.

"Five years ago, with the ceremonial launch of the first Belarusian nuclear power plant in Ostrovets, the country entered a new era. The construction of the nuclear power plant not only strengthened our energy security but also defined the future development of Belarus as a high-tech nation. Having a nuclear power plant is, in a sense, a way to ensure sovereignty and independence," the Belarusian leader stated.

Belarus is ready to share its expertise

Belarus is ready to share its accumulated expertise, personnel, and experience in developing nuclear energy with its partners. For example, with Uzbekistan. This was discussed yesterday during talks with Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

There, a large-scale project is underway to build the country's first nuclear power plant in the Jizzakh region. Construction began in June 2026.

A training center trains young people

A modern plant, like our Belarusian NPP, reliably generates clean and, most importantly, safe electricity. The senators saw this for themselves today. The plant is made up of the people who ensure its successful and stable operation. The team consists of approximately 3,000 people. Among them are unique specialists who regularly gain new knowledge at the plant's training center.

Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"Today, we have fully ensured the energy security of our country. And this nuclear power plant is our pride. This is an innovative project of which we are rightfully proud. Belarus has become a country with such a grandiose structure. This is what helps us live more successfully economically today. A nuclear power plant is, first and foremost, about safety. Therefore, special attention is paid to training the qualified specialists who work at this plant."

Personnel for the nuclear industry are trained in schools; the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant has been actively collaborating with the National Children's Technology Park for several years. This season alone, 14 educational shifts were held. Future energy, green chemistry, natural resources, electronics and communications, and environmental engineering are areas that are particularly in demand today in the labor market and for the operation of large enterprises in the country. The Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant also has agreements with leading universities to train the personnel needed for the industry.

Tatyana Petrovich, a student at the National Children's Technopark:

"This is my first study shift at the National Children's Technopark. I attended in April of this year, majoring in environmental engineering. And when I learned there was a chance to go on a tour of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant, I immediately agreed. And from the very first moment we arrived at this wonderful place, it was an unforgettable experience. They gave us very detailed instructions on how everything works, and they showed us and explained everything."

The station generates half of the district's revenue.

The beauty of Ostrovets shows that the station has given impetus to the region's rapid development. Today, it generates almost half of the district's revenue. The Ostrovets District is among the top three in Belarus for boat construction. Its infrastructure is being transformed. Modern schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and sports complexes provide a comfortable environment.