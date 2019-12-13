Kochanova: Belarus and Uzbekistan firmly linked by ties of friendship and brotherhood

Belarus and Uzbekistan are firmly bound by ties of friendship and brotherhood. This was stated by Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova during the plenary session of the II Uzbek-Belarusian Women's Business Forum.

As the speaker of the upper house of parliament emphasized, we are united not only by common history, but also by mutually beneficial trade and economic partnership, close cultural and humanitarian ties. Thus, the second day of the Uzbek-Belarusian forum brought the signing of a number of important documents, agreements and contracts. The sides surpassed the level of last year, when total projects in the two countries approached 100 million dollars. This time 22 documents on cooperation, 18 contracts worth 141 million Belarusian rubles and 570 billion Uzbek dollars were signed.

Sergei Aleinik, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“We have agreed to establish an inter-parliamentary committee. This is a higher level of inter-parliamentary cooperation, which will interact and address issues in various areas, ranging from the economy to the humanitarian sphere. We expect quite a serious economic effect from the forum. There is a serious interest in Belarusian products in various areas of mechanical engineering, light industry, woodworking.”