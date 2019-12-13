Kochanova: The main value in the country is people

The main value in the country is people, all decisions taken at the state level are aimed at their comfort and care. This was stated by the speaker of the upper house of parliament Natalia Kochanova during a visit to the city boarding house for veterans of war and labor "Svitanak" in the village of Treskovshchina.

This visit was a continuation of the republican charitable campaign "From the bottom of my heart". The guests visited the labor workshop, where the residents are engaged in arts and crafts, knitting, sewing, creating dolls with their own hands. They also visited the rooms, assessing the living conditions. Today the boarding school has become a second home for 64 elderly citizens, the average age of the residents is 82.

Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

Older people have always been honored in Belarus, they made a huge contribution to the development of our country with their intelligence and labor. Their life can serve as an example for the youth. I asked them to meet more often with young people. These are wonderful people, from whom one can and should learn love and devotion to their country and people.