3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Kochanova: The main value in the country is people
The main value in the country is people, all decisions taken at the state level are aimed at their comfort and care. This was stated by the speaker of the upper house of parliament Natalia Kochanova during a visit to the city boarding house for veterans of war and labor "Svitanak" in the village of Treskovshchina.
This visit was a continuation of the republican charitable campaign "From the bottom of my heart". The guests visited the labor workshop, where the residents are engaged in arts and crafts, knitting, sewing, creating dolls with their own hands. They also visited the rooms, assessing the living conditions. Today the boarding school has become a second home for 64 elderly citizens, the average age of the residents is 82.
Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:
Older people have always been honored in Belarus, they made a huge contribution to the development of our country with their intelligence and labor. Their life can serve as an example for the youth. I asked them to meet more often with young people. These are wonderful people, from whom one can and should learn love and devotion to their country and people.
A festive concert was organized for the residents of the boarding home, before which the Speaker of the Council of the Republic presented the institution with a gift certificate and a set of sweets made in Belarus.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Environmental safety requires consolidation of the entire world community
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All