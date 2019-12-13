Kochanova: The state is doing everything to ensure that children study in comfortable schools

"The state is doing everything for children to study in comfortable schools," said Natalya Kochanova, Chairman of the Council of the Republic, during the opening of the new school No. 226 in the capital. The 1,056-seat educational institution opened its doors in the Minsk-Mir housing complex. There are language laboratories, a swimming pool, a gym, a spacious dining room, an art studio and a costume room. Today there are more than 1,400 children here. The majority of applications were for elementary school.



Natalia Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:



The conditions are great. There is everything for sports (gyms, swimming pool), for creative activities, a remarkable school cafeteria, where children will have hot meals. All conditions have been created here. We have quite a lot of schools of this kind all over the country, and our country does everything to create such favorable conditions for children, teachers, and tutors, because a child shall be brought up in beauty. And this is what the state does for the education system.



