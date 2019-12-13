Kochanova: The CIS Interparliamentary Assembly is well regarded as influential international organization

The CIS Interparliamentary Assembly is well regarded as an influential international organization, where each participating country can present its position and its voice is sure to be heard. This was stated by Natalya Kochanova, the Chairman of the Council of the Republic, in her speech within the framework of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly in Kazakhstan. The Speaker of the Upper house of the Belarusian Parliament congratulated the organization on its 30th anniversary and emphasized its important mission to unite the peoples of the post-Soviet space. Besides, Natalya Kochanova pointed out that one of the key objectives of the Assembly is to bridge the gap between legal systems of the CIS member states and to create conditions for all-out integration. At this stage, the relations of the post-Soviet states require common and coordinated approaches in order to enhance the international security and form a common CIS economic space.