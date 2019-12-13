3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
Kochanova: You can feel the spirit of our country, the true unity and patriotism coming to the polling station on the main voting day
By coming to the polling station on the main voting day, you can feel the spirit of our country, real unity and patriotism. Such opinion was shared with reporters today by the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic. As Natalya Kochanova stressed: such big political events are a crucial period in the life of Belarus. At the same time, they create a festive atmosphere. The speaker of the Upper Chamber of the Parliament also expressed her hope that the Belarusians would make the right choice.
