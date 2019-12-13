3.40 RUB
Kochanova: University principles should be represented in Council of the Republic of Belarus
The university principals should be represented in the Council of the Republic of Belarus. Such prospects of interaction between higher educational institutions and legislative bodies were announced by Natalia Kochanova. The Speaker of the Upper House of Parliament took part in the National Council of Rectors.
The Council was held at the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics. This is an opportunity for representatives of all 42 universities of the country to summarize the interim results in the midst of the admission campaign, which this year is held under the new rules.
On July 25, the admission of documents for state-run free education will be completed. At the meeting they also discussed the issues of further education process, demand for specialties and attraction of foreign students.
The National Council of Rectors also discussed the renewal of scientific activities of the teaching staff, as well as the contribution of universities to the innovative development of Belarus.
