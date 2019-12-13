3.42 RUB
Kochanova: Minsk health care system should be example for whole country in providing assistance to patients
The health care system of Minsk should be an example for the whole country in providing assistance to the patients. This was stated by Chairperson of the Council of the Republic, authorized representative of the head of state in Minsk Natalia Kochanova at the meeting of Minsk City Executive Committee, where the issue of eliminating shortcomings in the industry and measures to improve the demographic situation in the capital were considered, BelTA reports.
The speaker noted that the Council of the Republic held several meetings on this topic. The issue was also considered earlier at the meeting of Minsk City Executive Committee. "We have to put things in full order. So much money is allocated from the republican budget. We need to analyze the situation, identify problems and not to delay their solution," said Natalia Kochanova. - Minsk should be the best in providing medical care to the residents of the country, because people come here for treatment from different regions.
The Chairperson of the Council of the Republic first of all emphasized the early diagnosis of diseases and quality rehabilitation of patients. High-tech equipment is being purchased for the needs of medical institutions, and, according to the speaker, it is important to give people the opportunity to undergo the necessary examination, whether it is mammography, colonoscopy or ultrasound.
