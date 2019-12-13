Kochanova: Belarusian youth has a lot of ideas and initiatives

Belarusian youth has a lot of ideas and initiatives. This was stated by the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova at a meeting with the youth parliament under Liozno District Deputies Council. They talked about the international situation, about those, who benefits from lies and fakes against us, and new bills to solve these pressing issues. During the meeting, the participants shared their initiatives and presented socially significant projects on the development of their district and the country.