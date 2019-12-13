3.43 RUB
Kochanova: Belarusian youth has a lot of ideas and initiatives
Belarusian youth has a lot of ideas and initiatives. This was stated by the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova at a meeting with the youth parliament under Liozno District Deputies Council. They talked about the international situation, about those, who benefits from lies and fakes against us, and new bills to solve these pressing issues. During the meeting, the participants shared their initiatives and presented socially significant projects on the development of their district and the country.
We implement projects related to the social sphere, volunteering, provide assistance to veterans of the Great Patriotic War and labor veterans. In addition, we participate in greening campaigns "Clean Shore" and "Clean Forest".
Working with young people and supporting youth initiatives is one of the priorities of the Council of Republic.
