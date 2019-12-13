Sustainable development of regions is a priority of Belarus state policy

Today, it is necessary to create conditions for the retention of specialists and young families there. This was stated by the speaker of the upper house of parliament, Natalia Kochanova, during a meeting of the Council of Experts under the Council of the Republic.

The Council is considering the proposed changes to a number of decrees. First of all, it concerns preferential lending to citizens and the expansion of support for the construction of housing in rural areas. More benefits may be granted to those who plan to build housing in cities with a population of up to 20 thousand people. Also under consideration is the procedure for identifying and accounting for unfinished construction of individual houses and dachas, as well as foreclosed and vacant houses (their number should be reduced).

Ruslan Parkhamovich, Minister of Architecture and Construction of Belarus:

“If we talk in general about changing the legislation in housing construction, the Ministry, with the support of fellow state agencies, has prepared 4 draft regulatory legal acts. These are the two considered today with regard to state support for individual housing construction. In addition, the expansion of benefits in the reconstruction of housing in rural areas and a draft decree on support for legal entities in the construction of rental housing for their employees.”