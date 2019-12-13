When should the tax on the first apartment be paid?

The updated Tax Code has taken effect in Belarus. The changes affected not only individual entrepreneurs and legal entities, but also citizens. One of the most notable innovations is the abolition of tax exemption in respectof owning anapartmentin the collective housing. At the same time, the real estate tax exemption is preserved for 40% of citizens (pensioners, multi-childfamilies, disabled people). The average rate for a standard "two-room" apartment in Minsk will not exceed 50 rubles per year, while in the regions it will be about 25. This year citizens need to make an advance payment of half the annual tax amount, the remainder can be paid in 2023. The exact amount will be specified in the tax notice, which will be sent to everyone by September.