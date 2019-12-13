3.40 RUB
When will first Belarusian woman fly into space?
The first Belarusian woman will fly into space in a crew with a native of Belarus Oleg Novitsky on the spaceship "Soyuz MS-25" on March 13, 2024, reports the agency "Minsk-Novosti" with reference to the Telegram-channel of "Roscosmos".
The Belarusian candidates for cosmonauts Marina Vasilevskaya and Anastasia Lenkova arrived on July 23 at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Moscow Region. On July 24, they were introduced to the leadership and staff of the center.
Then, for 8 months they will be preparing for the space flight of the 21st expedition to the International Space Station
