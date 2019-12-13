Despite difficultsituation with COVID-19, healthcare system handles disease

The head of state is also closely following the functionality of the medical industry and the treatment of coronavirus patients. Doctors and Belarusians in general, are already used to seeing Alexander Lukashenko in the red zones. This week he visited two hospitals at once: Hospital No. 4 in Mink and the Mogilev Regional Hospital.



The focus is on both organizational issues to help patients, the provision of clinics with the necessary equipment and medicines, the prospects for vaccination, and simple needs of doctors. Once again, the head of state recalled how important it is not to forget about other diseases, which, unfortunately, are not getting weaker.



The situation with the coronavirus in the country and separately the health and well-being of doctors, who today are fighting for the health of each patient in the red zone every day are under personal control of the head of state.



