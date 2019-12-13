3.42 RUB
Number of migrants near Bruzgi checkpoint continues to grow
The number of migrants in the tent city near the checkpoint Bruzgi continues to grow. According to the Polish authorities, now they are already about 4 thousand refugees. As of November 8, according to the information of the State Border Committee, the figure varied around two thousand. And these are mainly Iraqi citizens, but there are also Afghans and Iranians. According to journalists' information, almost all people are asking for food and water, they say they have nothing to feed their children and that they are very cold. At night, in order to get warm somehow, people burned fires. At the same time, the tents in which the migrants have to sleep are not at all designed for low temperatures. As the refugees themselves admit, they are driven to despair.
According to Polish border guards, refugees have tried 309 times to break into the country, 17 people have been detained. At the same time, our Foreign Ministry warned Warsaw against provocations in the situation with the refugees, and against illegal actions against them. According to the Foreign Ministry, what is happening at the border is a consequence of Poland's long-standing disregard for reality. It should be noted that Belarus has repeatedly called on its neighbors for substantive dialogue and constructive interaction between the relevant agencies on important cross-border issues.
