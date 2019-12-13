EEC Panel: Sanctions create conditions for recovery of national economies

"Sanctions create conditions for the rise of national economies," believes the chairman of the EEC Panel. According to Mikhail Myasnikovich, the five EEC countries have a high level of self-sufficiency. Moreover, due to the work within the EAEU, the volume of mutual trade and cooperation grows, and the gross domestic product of each state is formed at the expense of the integration contribution. Thus, the trade restrictions of European countries contribute to an even greater build-up of confidence between the Union members.